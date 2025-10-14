Lewitt Slims Down Space Replicator with Essential Version

Lewitt’s Space Replicator plug-in gets down to brass tacks with a new crucial features-only spinoff.

Austria (October 14, 2025)—Lewitt’s Space Replicator plug-in has made a name for itself, providing mix engineers with virtual acoustic spaces ranging from pro studios and mix facilities to real-world places where music might be heard, like a car, club or kitchen, all of which allow the user to see how a mix will translate to those settings. Now the company has released a second, trimmed down edition of the plug-in—Space Replicator Essential Version—that offers crucial features only.

The original plug-in renders the spaces through a binaural profile and compensates the mixer’s headphone’s frequency response. Users can choose from a list of 700-plus in-ear and over-ear headphone profiles.

Now, the new Essential Version offers a pared back set of offerings, with two studios (Lewitt Studio A and Vienna Synchron Stage B); two spaces for mix checks (Kitchen and Car); one venue (Watergate club); a trio of headphone emulations; 600-plus headphone compensation profiles; and a default binaural profile.

Space Replicator Essential Version runs $49 and is currently available.