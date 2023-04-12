New Myburgh Audio Mic to Debut at NAMM

Berlin, Germany (April 12, 2023)—Myburgh Audio will debut the Myburgh M28, a FET-based microphone with a CK12-inspired capsule, at the 2023 NAMM Show.

Like its older sibling, the M1, the M28 has been designed by Andreas Grosser—a German microphone designer and repair specialist who passed away last year—and his colleague Eckehard Dux.

Myburgh Audio released its first-ever microphone model, the M1, in 2020. The M1, which is still available, is a tube microphone with an M7-inspired capsule. Rather than attempting to copy any previous microphones, the company says it represents “a new and fresh take on microphone design.”

The new Myburgh M28 has been created with the same mindset. It uses a German-built capsule inspired by the AKG CK12. It is a FET design with a character distinctly different from any other microphone, the manufacturer says. The M28 is a multi-pattern microphone, although the prototype shown at NAMM has a fixed-cardioid polar pattern.

Andrew Myburgh of Myburgh Audio says, “The M28 is the latest release in our Heritage Series, using a German-made CK12-style capsule and transformer from Pikatron. This time, it is a FET mic, where we have implemented our low noise circuitry with our linear frequency response already enjoyed by many M1 owners worldwide. The M28 is not a FET version of the M1. It is an all-new circuit design, and like the M1, the M28 is not a copy of any other mic on the market.”

According to a company statement, Myburgh Audio is proud to make one of Andreas Grosser’s very last designs available to the world. “One of the biggest problems Andreas always had with maintaining FET mics is that they often came in for ‘repair’ as they did not power up correctly off the preamp’s 48V,” Andrew Myburgh says. “Almost always, this was not an issue with the mic but more that the preamp was underpowering the mic. As a result, the M28 is designed to work off the lowest power we could give it, which is a significant win for those artists or producers who work on the road a lot in different studios.”

The M28’s price has not yet been finalized but is expected to be about $3,000. Shipping is planned for Q3, 2023.