Pro Audio Technology Launches New Amplifiers

Lake Forest, CA (March 9, 2022)—Pro Audio Technology has unveiled a new line of five modular amplifiers—the MA-4400, MA-4242, MA-9900, MA-9942 and MA-9999—intended for use by integrators to power audio systems.

“In 2021, it became clear that the worldwide shortage of digital and other electronic components was going to impact our ability to deliver our amplified loudspeaker controllers [in a] timely [fashion],” said Paul Hales, president and product designer for Pro Audio Technology. “Knowing we had many loyal customers with projects in the pipeline, we got to work designing a new amplifier platform that could be manufactured consistently while we wait for the supply chain to normalize. The MA series of amplifiers are the result of that initiative and will allow our integrators to complete open and upcoming audio system installations amongst global supply chain uncertainty.”

The modular amplifiers offer between two to four channels of up to 1000 W each into a fan-less 2U chassis. When combined with the company’s ALC-3316, PLP-8250, or PLP-8800 loudspeaker controller/processors, installers can use the MA amplifiers to power, apply high-resolution DSP filtering and calibrate the company’s sound system.

“By leveraging our line of loudspeaker controllers, our dealers can now use the MA amplifiers to power larger PRO loudspeakers and subwoofers and do the signal processing for them inside the ALC or PLP units. When using the ALC-3316, it acts not only as an amplified controller for the smaller speakers in the system, but also as a multichannel digital signal processor for the MA amps,” said Hales.

The MA modular amplifiers are available to order now.