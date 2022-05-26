Warm Audio WA-CX12, WA-47F Microphones Debut

Warm Audio’s new WA-47F and WA-CX12 are intended to recall two well-known FET and Tube condenser mics, respectively.

Austin, TX (May 26, 2022)—Warm Audio has announced two new classically inspired microphones—the WA-CX12, a large-diaphragm, 9-pattern, tube condenser microphone, and the WA-47F, a large-diaphragm FET condenser. Both microphones will make their public debut next week at NAMM.

The WA-CX12 is a recreation of a well-known tube condenser microphone, and is designed to provide clarity in the midrange and smooth out high-end harshness when recording professional solo vocals, piano performances and the like. The WA-CX12 features a custom, solid brass CK12-style capsule and a tested, hand-selected 12AY7 vacuum tube. The CK12-style capsule is paired with a large-core TAB-Funkenwerk USA output transformer.

Meanwhile, the WA-47F is meant to recall a high-SPL, low-noise classic equally known for its use capturing kick drum sounds or vocals, due to a sizable dynamic range, tight transient response and more. The WA-47F uses a reproduction of the vintage K47-style capsule found in the original microphone, aiming to provide wide frequency response and detail. A custom TAB-Funkenwerk USA Output Transformer drives th sound captured by the capsule. The WA-47F handles SPLs up to 137 dB and 147 dB with 10 dB pad engaged. The mic is provided in a premium wood box and can mount to any stand with an integrated hard mount.

Available now for pre-order, the new WA-47F (MSRP $799.00) will ship in June and the WA-CX12 (MSRP $999.00) will ship in July.