Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 1: 20-17

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

By Clive Young ⋅

New York, NY (December 24, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

20. ‘Best Sound’ Oscar Shortlist Films Announced (12/19/24)

By Mix Staff. The 10 films on the 97th Academy Awards Sound Category shortlist have been announced.

19. Metric Halo MBSI Channel Strip — A Mix Product of the Week (7/26/24)

By Mike Levine. The new MBSI channel strip from Metric Halo recreates a classic console that offers tons of character.

18. Beabadoobee and Rick Rubin on their Epic Journey from Shangri-La to Number One (9/24/24)

By Clive Young. Legendary producer Rick Rubin and pop songstress Beabadoobee share how they conjured and captured her new hit album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

17. Mixing Red Hot Chili Peppers: Analog Amor on the Unlimited Love Tour (7/8/2024)

By Clive Young. Veteran FOH engineer Toby Francis proves tubes travel on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ two-year tour.

 

COME BACK DECEMBER 26 FOR PART 2!

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a three-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 450 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

