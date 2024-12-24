Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 1: 20-17

As 2024 comes to a close, we’re counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 24, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

By Mix Staff. The 10 films on the 97th Academy Awards Sound Category shortlist have been announced.

By Mike Levine. The new MBSI channel strip from Metric Halo recreates a classic console that offers tons of character.

By Clive Young. Legendary producer Rick Rubin and pop songstress Beabadoobee share how they conjured and captured her new hit album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

By Clive Young. Veteran FOH engineer Toby Francis proves tubes travel on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ two-year tour.

COME BACK DECEMBER 26 FOR PART 2!