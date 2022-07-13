Emmy Award Music Category Nominations Announced

The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, announced July 12, included seven music categories.

Los Angeles, CA (July 12, 2022)—The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, announced July 12, included seven music categories.

HBO’s Succession earned the most Emmy Award nominations overall, but on the music side it was Siddhartha Khosla who is celebrating, with three nods to his name. Rickey Minor picked up two nominations, for the 43rd Annual and 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, as did Zendaya and Labrinth, for co-writing two songs for Euphoria. Natalie Holt and Theodore Shapiro also picked up two nods each, for their scoring work on Loki and Severance, respectively.

The full list of nominees in the seven music categories are as follows:

Outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score)

The Flight Attendant, “The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival is Lovely This Time of Year,” Blake Neely, composer

Loki, “Glorious Purpose,” Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders in The Building, “The Boy From 6B,” Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Schmigadoon!, “Schmigadoon!,” Christopher Willis, composer

Severance, “The We We Are,” Theodore Shapiro, composer

Succession, “Chiantishire,” Nicholas Britell, composer

Outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or

special (original dramatic score)

1883, “1883,”, Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian, composers

Moon Knight, “Asylum,” Hesham Nazih, composer

Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle,” Dan Romer, composer

A Very British Scandal, Episode 1, Nathan Barr, composer

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding music composition for a documentary series or special

(original dramatic score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Nainita Desai, composer

Lucy And Desi, David Schwartz, composer

Return To Space, Mychael Danna, Harry Gregson-Williams, composers

They Call Me Magic, Terence Blanchard, composer

The Tinder Swindler, Jessica Jones, composer

Outstanding music direction

43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director

44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Michael Bearden, music director, Lee Musiker, music director

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, Adam Blackstone, music director

Saturday Night Live, Host: Jake Gyllenhaal; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, music directors

Outstanding original music and lyrics

Euphoria, song title: “Elliot’s Song,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics

Euphoria, song title: “I’m Tired,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics; Sam Levinson, lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, song title: “Maybe Monica,” Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore, music & lyrics

Schmigadoon!, Song Title: “Corn Puddin’,” music & lyrics: Cinco Paul

This Is Us, Song Title: “The Forever Now,” Siddhartha Khosla, music; Taylor Goldsmith, lyrics

Outstanding original main title theme music

Loki, Natalie Holt, composer

Only Murders in the Building, Siddhartha Khosla, composer

Severance, Theodore Shapiro, composer

Squid Game, Jung Jae-il, composer

The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer

Outstanding music supervision

Better Call Saul, “Black and Blue,” Thomas Golubić, music supervisor

Euphoria, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close The Door,” Jen Malone, Adam Leber, music supervisors

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?” Robin Urdang, music supervisor

Ozark, “The Cousin of Death,” Gabe Hilfer, music supervisor

Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy,” Nora Felder, music supervisor

The White Lotus, “Departures,” Janet Lopez, music supervisor