Emmy Award Music Category Nominations Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 12, 2022)—The nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, announced July 12, included seven music categories.
HBO’s Succession earned the most Emmy Award nominations overall, but on the music side it was Siddhartha Khosla who is celebrating, with three nods to his name. Rickey Minor picked up two nominations, for the 43rd Annual and 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, as did Zendaya and Labrinth, for co-writing two songs for Euphoria. Natalie Holt and Theodore Shapiro also picked up two nods each, for their scoring work on Loki and Severance, respectively.
The full list of nominees in the seven music categories are as follows:
Outstanding music composition for a series (original dramatic score)
The Flight Attendant, “The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival is Lovely This Time of Year,” Blake Neely, composer
Loki, “Glorious Purpose,” Natalie Holt, composer
Only Murders in The Building, “The Boy From 6B,” Siddhartha Khosla, composer
Schmigadoon!, “Schmigadoon!,” Christopher Willis, composer
Severance, “The We We Are,” Theodore Shapiro, composer
Succession, “Chiantishire,” Nicholas Britell, composer
Outstanding music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or
special (original dramatic score)
1883, “1883,”, Brian Tyler, Breton Vivian, composers
Moon Knight, “Asylum,” Hesham Nazih, composer
Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle,” Dan Romer, composer
A Very British Scandal, Episode 1, Nathan Barr, composer
The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys,” Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer
Outstanding music composition for a documentary series or special
(original dramatic score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, Nainita Desai, composer
Lucy And Desi, David Schwartz, composer
Return To Space, Mychael Danna, Harry Gregson-Williams, composers
They Call Me Magic, Terence Blanchard, composer
The Tinder Swindler, Jessica Jones, composer
Outstanding music direction
43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Rickey Minor, music director
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Michael Bearden, music director, Lee Musiker, music director
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, Adam Blackstone, music director
Saturday Night Live, Host: Jake Gyllenhaal; Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggemann, music directors
Outstanding original music and lyrics
Euphoria, song title: “Elliot’s Song,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics
Euphoria, song title: “I’m Tired,” Labrinth, music & lyrics; Zendaya, lyrics; Sam Levinson, lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, song title: “Maybe Monica,” Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore, music & lyrics
Schmigadoon!, Song Title: “Corn Puddin’,” music & lyrics: Cinco Paul
This Is Us, Song Title: “The Forever Now,” Siddhartha Khosla, music; Taylor Goldsmith, lyrics
Outstanding original main title theme music
Loki, Natalie Holt, composer
Only Murders in the Building, Siddhartha Khosla, composer
Severance, Theodore Shapiro, composer
Squid Game, Jung Jae-il, composer
The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, composer
Outstanding music supervision
Better Call Saul, “Black and Blue,” Thomas Golubić, music supervisor
Euphoria, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close The Door,” Jen Malone, Adam Leber, music supervisors
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall?” Robin Urdang, music supervisor
Ozark, “The Cousin of Death,” Gabe Hilfer, music supervisor
Stranger Things, “Chapter Four: Dear Billy,” Nora Felder, music supervisor
The White Lotus, “Departures,” Janet Lopez, music supervisor