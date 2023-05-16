Scavenger Hunt at Mix Nashville — Vintage King, Avid and MBox Giveaways!

Vintage King and Avid have partnered to host a scavenger hunt during the nighttime Studio Crawl at Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production.

Nashville, TN (May 16, 2023)—Vintage King and Avid have partnered to host a scavenger hunt during the nighttime Studio Crawl at Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, taking place this Saturday, May 20.

To participate in the hunt and be eligible to win one of three Avid MBox interfaces, players must find the Vintage King and Avid setups each at Blackbird Studio, Imogen Sound and Sputnik Sound. At each studio, attendees will have a chance to grab swag, talk gear and enter the giveaway.

The Vintage King – Avid Scavenger Hunt will take place in the Berry Hill neighborhood of Nashville, which features the highest concentration of immersive music mix studios in the country. All studios listed are within a three-block radius of Host Partner Blackbird Studios, and throughout the evening, shuttle buses will run in 15-minute loops so that attendees can visit a variety of immersive mix environments.

The Studio Crawl facilities include Host Partner Blackbird Studio (where the party begins), Imogen Sound, Sputnik Sound, Westlake Pro, Addiction Sound Studios, and the ADAM Audio Nashville showroom.

The Scavenger Hunt, Studio Crawl and Listening Sessions in Berry Hill are part of the all-day Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, which begins Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. in Columbia Studio A, along the city’s famed Music Row.

•. •. •. •. •

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio. During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Black River Entertainment, Columbia Studio A and Starstruck Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more. At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios, including Imogen Sound, Sputnik Sound, Addiction Sound Studios, Westlake Pro and the ADAM Audio showroom.

Full programming and exhibition details continue to be announced, so visit the event website for the most up-to-date information.