L.A. Film School Honors Audio Grads

Los Angeles, CA (July 13, 2023)—The Los Angeles Film School has inducted four alumni, including two audio graduates, into the 2023 Spotlight Academy Class, also presenting them with a Spotlight Award.

The honor is in recognition of the alumni’s “unyielding commitment to excellence in their professional career and selfless contribution of time and connection to current L.A. Film School students and alumni.” An influential person in the life of each honoree presented the award.

Jeff Barnes (audio graduate, 2008), president of Record Plant Recording Studios, accepted his award by saying he “feels honored and privileged” to be recognized alongside his fellow Spotlight Academy inductees and to join the previous years’ classes. “To all the future students and current students, keep working; you can do it,” he said. Barnes works with top musical talent including Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and Iggy Azalea and worked with Record Plant for 15 years before being named president.

Phillip Bladh (audio graduate, 2008), an Oscar-winning production sound mixer, shared that he has appreciated his time at Spotlight Week, calling it a “full-circle moment” visiting and being honored by his alma mater. “Being at L.A. Film School again brings back a lot of memories. They showed me that a nerd with a heart and a dream can make art. And, tonight is the most I have ever felt like an artist.” Bladh is known for his work on Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed and is a recipient of the BAFTA, CAS AMPS award for live-action sound mixing.

Paquita Hughes (film graduate, 2014), an award-winning location manager, independent producer and military veteran, and Samantha Wilkins (animation graduate, 2012), an expert in modeling and texturing, were also honored.

Through a detailed review from an organizational-wide committee of staff and faculty, L.A. Film School’s 2023 Spotlight Academy Class and Spotlight Award recipients were selected from hundreds of potential candidates. This honor reflects their commitment to their craft, their notable achievements in career milestones and the ways they inspire the next generation of L.A. Film School students.