Italy’s RAI Deploys Complex Comms Solution

Alameda, CA (July 23, 2024)—Clear-Com and Video Progetti teamed to deliver an intercom solution for Italy’s state broadcaster RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana), which operates four major production centers along with 23 regional stations.

RAI operates four major production centers in Milan, Naples, Rome and Turin and is the fifth-largest media company in Europe, managing 14 TV channels and 23 regional feeds. The broadcaster required an intercom solution that could handle the complexity of its productions, from major live events to small studios. The solution needed to provide a centralized management mechanism, integrating each sub-system into a single multi-studio environment.

Video Progetti proposed and deployed a full Clear-Com system based on the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix and FreeSpeak II wireless system. Each of the five galleries (control rooms) has its own Eclipse matrix, interconnected in a peer-to-peer fashion via IP using RAI’s standard IT network. This forms an integrated system with a sixth matrix, referred to as “Pool,” managing all shared resources like wireless beltpacks and studio panels independently from each gallery. These functionalities are embedded into the Eclipse matrix, eliminating the need for additional middleware or orchestration. The wireless FreeSpeak system can be shared across all galleries and studios as required.

The Clear-Com solution includes configuration software (EHX) with a client-server topology, allowing multi-user access with varying levels of permissions. EHX also provides telemetry data on RF signal statuses, battery levels and alerts. Dynam-ECTM software offers an additional operational management layer with a customizable graphical interface and drag-and-drop functionality.