Polsat Connects Across Warsaw with New Consoles

Warsaw, Poland (February 28, 2023)—One of the largest media companies in Central Europe, Polish media company and broadcaster Telewizja Polsat, has upgraded the two main news studios at its headquarters in Warsaw with a pair of Solid State Logic System T S500 digital mixing consoles.

Polsat is headquartered on Ostrobramska Street in Warsaw and has four studios in total. ​Studio A is now equipped with an SSL S500 48-fader surface powered by a T25 Tempest Engine supporting 1,024 I/O. Studio B features a 32-fader version of the S500 surface with a T25 providing 512 I/O.

​According to Polsat TV studio engineer Łukasz Zawadzki, “We are building a facility-wide Dante network in our headquarters that will also be connected with our studios in Lubinowa Street, which is also in Warsaw. Choosing SSL’s System T, which works natively with Dante, was the best solution for building a Dante network in the facility.”

Additionally, System T’s software-based foundation enables the desks to be set up for each operator’s preferred workflow. “From the operating side, with System T, any operator has a fully configurable surface for their individual needs,” he says.

Studio A is the main studio for the Polsat News channel, which broadcasts live 18 hours daily. Studio A’s System T, which is integrated along with an SSL SBi16 Stage Box, replaced an aging console that was installed when Studio A was launched in 2008. The new System T in Studio B is fully automated by Vizrt’s Viz Mosart studio automation and is interfaced with the plant via SSL’s SB32.24 Stage Box and a Net I/O D64 32 x 32 AES-to-Dante converter. It replaced a 15-year-old analog desk dating from the inception of Studio B.