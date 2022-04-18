‘VR and AR Audio Concepts and Practice In Unity’ Online Course Announced

Game Audio Institute has announced a new eight-week course on 'VR and AR Audio Concepts and Practice In Unity'

San Francisco, CA (April 18, 2022)—Game Audio Institute has announced a new eight-week course on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Realities. Intended for composers, sound designers, producers and audio professionals, the ‘VR and AR Audio Concepts and Practice In Unity’ course is expected to take a deep dive into the world of audio for VR and AR games, with the aim of helping pros become comfortable with the unique workflow associated with sound for games and interactive environments.

As the fields of Virtual and Augmented Reality continue to grow, so do job opportunities for audio professionals. With that in mind, the course aims to enhance audio skill sets and open new options for anyone interested in the emerging field.

The Audio for Virtual and Augmented Realities course will cover audio concepts within game audio technology and give students opportunities to practice the craft. Instructor Scott Looney, who has taught at Ex’pression College, Cogswell College, Pyramind Training, UC SantaCruz, City College SF and SF State University, says, “You’ll get hands on experience designing and implementing spatialized and non-spatialized audio and music for a VR game using Unity and Steam Audio.”

The course is limited to 10 students, and each will walk away from the course with a game that features their original soundscape.

Goals and expected learning outcomes for the course include developing familiarity with concepts surrounding AR/VR; reviewing the latest developments in the field; exploring the development of spatialized audio; taking on hands-on work with custom Game Lessons; working in Unity with spatialized audio via Steam Audio; the implementation of regular and spatialized audio in a VR based Unity Game Lesson; and ultimately, finishing a playable game for the student’s resume and demo reel

The course will be offered online, via ZOOM and Canvas LMS. The included game lesson, EagleDiveVR, will work without a VR device, but is also compatible with SteamVR capable headsets (VR headset is not required). Scheduled to run May 31- July 18th, 2022, the course is priced at $499.00.