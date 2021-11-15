Video: Mark Mothersbaugh on Composing for ‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’

Composer Mark Mothersbaugh discusses his work on the Netflix animated film, 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines.'

Presented by Netflix.

In this exclusive panel from the Mix Sound for Film & Television event, composer Mark Mothersbaugh discusses his work blending the electronic and the orchestral to bring life to Director Michael Rinda’s animated The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

From his mid-1970s emergence with Devo, on through the theme for the Rugrats, all the LEGO movies and everything quirky in between, Mark Mothersbaugh has consistently brought his distinctive, quirky style to a myriad of projects, each with its own musical voice.

Moderator: Jennifer Walden, Journalist

Panelist: Mark Mothersbaugh