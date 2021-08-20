Fairlight Audio Engine Updated with DaVinci Resolve 17.3

With the release of DaVinci Resolve 17.3, Blackmagic Design has made improvements to the Fairlight audio engine.

Fremont, CA (August 19, 2021)—With the release of DaVinci Resolve 17.3, Blackmagic Design has added support for Apple Mac models with the M1 chip, and made improvements to the Fairlight audio engine.

DaVinci Resolve 17 already featured a next-generation Fairlight audio engine with Fairlight audio core and support for 2,000 real time audio tracks. With the new 17.3 udpate, Fairlight audio has added improvements in latency with new drivers that allow adjustments to the input buffering and processing latency. This allows optimization of the process for customer-specific hardware, which makes recording and playback easier and smoother according to Blackmagic Design. Better Fairlight export dialog means customers can export selected clips or tracks directly from the Fairlight page and include clip levels, fades, EQ and effects or iXML metadata, as well as being able to normalize clips to match different loudness standards.

All compiled, the company reports, the new update’s Fairlight changes include: