Holoplot Unveils X2 Loudspeaker System

Berlin, Germany (July 10, 2023)—Holoplot has introduced X2, which puts the company’s speech-based and multi-content intelligibility technology into a smaller form factor. The more compact hardware design employs the same core technologies of 3D Audio-Beamforming and Wave Field Synthesis as the company’s X1, while making it more accessible for integration projects across a variety of sectors due to its size.

Optimized for speech applications, the Modul 30 (MD30) is a Matrix Array loudspeaker, incorporating 30 full-range drivers in a single layered matrix arrangement. X2 taps into software-based optimization of sound system design and performance, as well as customizable integration.

The X2 has a simple mounting frame that aids installation. Using the modular Matrix Array principles of X1, X2 can be scaled to handle a variety of spaces, and the company is earmarking it as appropriate for applications such as train stations and airports. X2 is built to withstand extreme weather conditions including high temperatures, humidity, and water exposure.

Holoplot reports that X2 is specifically engineered to tackle acoustic issues, with an intent of decreasing the need for acoustic treatment by mitigating unwanted reflections. MD30 boxes can be discreetly positioned behind acoustically transparent screens or wall panels, preserving the architectural integrity of a space, while Holoplot’s optimization algorithms counteract transmission loss.

With the announcement of X2, Holoplot is also releasing a brand-new version of its sound system design software Holoplot Plan. Alongside a number of feature updates, it now enables planning and simulation of Holoplot sound systems with X2 Audio Modules.