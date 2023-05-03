Breaking: Sennheiser/Neumann & Sony Join Mix Nashville Line-Up

Nashville, TN (May 3, 2023)—Sennheiser/Neumann and Sony, two of the leading companies developing tools for immersive audio production, have signed up as sponsors for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, taking over the studio facilities at Black River Entertainment.

Immersive is the future of audio, and creating, mixing, preserving and adapting music to spatial audio formats will be crucial as immersive music continues to make inroads into the consumer marketplace. With that in mind, Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is bringing together leaders in the field, from top mixers and engineers to cutting-edge companies creating the audio gear that brings spatial audio to life.

Sennheiser/Neumann will create a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos playback system within the live room of Front Stage Studio and present curated listening sessions led by noted mastering engineer Michael Romanowski. The system will include Neumann KH150 monitors up front, KH 120 MkIIs in the surrounds and ceiling, and KH 750 subs, along with Merging Technologies audio interfaces and MA1 software used for tuning the system.

Meanwhile, Sony will be showcasing its revolutionary headphone technologies and creation tools just outside the facility’s new Sony 360RA mix room (with a Genelec monitor system), including the company’s High-Resolution Reference Headphones MDR-MV1, 360 Virtual Mixing Environment and 360 Reality Audio creation using 360 WalkMix Creator.

“We’re thrilled to have these two leading companies join us in Nashville,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “Both have been instrumental in advancing the immersive formats, from both the content creation and playback sides—and if the recent NAMM Show is any indication, both will be drawing big crowds on Music Row come May 20.”

Full programming and exhibition details to be announced shortly. Visit the event website for the most up-to-date information.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio. During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more. At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at world-renowned Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios.

More information can be found on the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mix publisher Janis Crowley.