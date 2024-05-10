Mix Nashville is Tomorrow – Last-Minute Registration

Nashville, TN (May 10, 2024)—Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, taking place Saturday, May 11 on Music Row, will bring together the leading pros in spatial music and audio production, and the top manufacturers in the field, all sharing best practices, discussing real-world issues and solutions, demonstrating gear and technologies that can take you to the top of your game and much more. Throw in a fantastic afterparty, a cool Berry Hill evening studio crawl, contests and more, and you have a can’t-miss-it event—so don’t miss it!
REGISTER NOW!
No hype—the day is very nearly at capacity and may well be sold out by the time you read this, so if you have been meaning to register for this event, do it now. As for what’s on offer, the Mix Nashville website features the full, in-depth agenda, but the articles below also share what you can expect tomorrow.
Mix Nashville Sets Keynote with Chuck Ainlay and Michael Cronin
Mix Nashville Panels Ready To Roll
Mix Nashville Preview: Mix Translation—From Studio to Binaural to Streamer to Home
Sony Doubles Down with Two Studios at Mix Nashville
Neumann Readies All-Star Masterclasses for Mix Nashville
Mix Nashville: Universal Audio, Focal and API to Host at Curb Studios
UA, Focal Set Panels and Pros for Mix Nashville
Sweetwater, Avid and PMC to Host at RCA Studio A for Mix Nashville
Mix Nashville: ATC, Solid State Logic Take Over Starstruck Immersive Mix Studio
Studio Crawl Returns to Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II
Mix Nashville Studio Crawl Update
• • •
Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes a high-profile keynote conversation with Chuck Ainlay and Michael Cronin, product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios control and live room, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.
REGISTER NOW!
In the evening, attendees will reconvene at Host Partner Blackbird Studio in the Berry Hill neighborhood, for food, beverages, live music immersive music listening sessions, along with a Studio Crawl featuring food, drink and curated listening sessions at the nearby EAST Iris Studios, GC Pro Custom House, and Vance Powell’s Sputnik Sound.