Mix Nashville 2026 Adds Mastering Pro Tools’ IO Setup Window!

Just added to the agenda is the chance to learn 'Everything You Always Wanted to Know about IO Setup* But Were Afraid to Ask' inside the legendary RCA Studio A!

Nashville, TN (May 12, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns to Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 with a fresh lineup of panels, tech and sessions inside iconic recording studios. Just added to the agenda is the chance to learn Everything You Always Wanted to Know about IO Setup* But Were Afraid to Ask inside the legendary RCA Studio A.

Alongside our Mix sessions at BMG Union Station, our partners and sponsors are bringing their unique expertise directly to you all day long inside iconic rooms on Music Row—including BMG, RCA Studio A, Curb Studios and Black River.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know about IO Setup* But Were Afraid to Ask

Gain a better understanding of how to wrangle the I/O Setup window in Pro Tools – whether working in Stereo, Surround, or Immersive Audio formats like Dolby Atmos. Explore new functionality in Pro Tools 2026.4, including Track Pinning, Speech to Text, Dolby Atmos improvements and more. Click less, mix more with the S4 tactile control surface – powering creative and instantaneous control. The session is presented by Avid’s own Jeff Komar.

Jeff Komar—Solutions Specialist, Avid

Jeff is a veteran of the Avid solutions team focusing on professional audio products. He is a musician, engineer and technician who enjoys helping creative people navigate the flux of technology. Jeff has played a key role in many high-level demonstrations for Avid at industry events in the US and around the world including AES, NAMM, NAB & IBC. Jeff has been instrumental in helping major facilities to optimize their workflow by integrating solutions from Avid.

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Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include panels on immersive mixing and monitoring, and breaking into the industry; a keynote on Bringing Music Back to Music Row: cool demos: Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl!

To register, or to learn more details, visit the Mix Nashville website.

For last-minute sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.