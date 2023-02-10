TV Mixer Josh Morton Joins Levels Audio

Hollywood, CA (February 9, 2023)—Five-time Emmy Award-winning re-recording mixer Josh Morton, a 20-year veteran of the TV mixing business, has joined audio post-production and sound design studio Levels Audio.

Morton’s many television credits include the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards broadcasts as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, and numerous music and comedy specials. His most recent Emmy win came in 2022 for the CBS special Adele: One Night Only.

“I’ve admired Josh’s work for years and have hoped that one day we’d join forces,” says Levels Audio founder and CEO Brian Riordan, himself a three-time Grammy Award winner and four-time Emmy Award winner with 20 Primetime Emmy nominations. “He has a tremendous following and is a great fit for our tight-knit team. We’re excited to have him and look forward to doing a lot of great work together.”

Morton, who has been one of the top mixers in television for more than 20 years, says, “This facility is extremely proficient at delivering high-quality television. The mixers are amazing — true Pro Tools geniuses. I am thrilled to be working alongside them.”

Morton began his career as a mixer with Sound Design Corporation in 2003, earning his first credit on the comedy special Richard Pryor: I Ain’t Dead Yet. He developed an affinity for variety, comedy, music and awards shows, tallying hundreds of credits. He has been part of the Grammy Awards sound team for more than a decade and has a similarly long-standing role with other major awards broadcasts. Along with Adele: One Night Only, his Emmy wins came for Aretha: A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, The 59th Annual Grammy Awards and The 84th Annual Academy Awards. He has four additional Emmy nominations.

“I love working on variety television, where shows are audience-based,” he says. “I enjoy filling the room with sound.”