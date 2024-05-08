Sony Doubles Down with Two Studios at Mix Nashville

Mix Nashville attendees to get an up-close, hands-on look at groundbreaking Sony technologies for immersive mixing and headphone monitoring—regardless of format.

Nashville, TN (May 8, 2024)—This Saturday, May 11, Sony returns to Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II in a big way, setting up in Black River Entertainment’s combination Sony 360RA/Dolby Atmos immersive mix studio, where it will play back 360RA content and demonstrate the WalkMix 360RA plug-in tools for 360RA content delivery. Meanwhile, across the street in BMG Studio A, Sony will also demonstrate 360VME, letting attendees have their own hearing profile measured on Sony MDR-MV1 open back headphones in the 7.1.4 studio, creating a custom HRTF profile that will accurately duplicate the immersive listening experience in headphones.

“If you haven’t had a chance to experience Sony’s Virtual Mixing Environment and have your ears measured, be prepared to be amazed,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “After they put the miniature measurement mics in your ears and play back a series of tones, you wait a couple minutes while the data is being processed, and then they load your profile, hand you a pair of headphones, and the playback sounds just like you’re listening to the speakers, in 7.1.4. I’m not kidding. I’ve seen A-level engineers peel back a cup just to make sure they’re listening to headphones.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Mix Nashville attendees must sign up for Sony 360VME measurement sessions in the Black River Immersive Mix studio. Every half-hour, beginning at 10:30 a.m., three attendees will be escorted across the street to BMG Studio A. Everyone measured will walk away with their own hearing profile on a USB drive.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes a high-profile keynote conversation with Chuck Ainlay and Michael Cronin, product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios control and live room, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

In the evening, attendees will reconvene at Host Partner Blackbird Studio in the Berry Hill neighborhood, for food, beverages, live music immersive music listening sessions, along with a Studio Crawl featuring food, drink and curated listening sessions at the nearby EAST Iris Studios, GC Pro Custom House, and Vance Powell’s Sputnik Sound.

For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.