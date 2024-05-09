Mix Nashville Studio Crawl Update!

The evening Studio Crawl at Mix Nashville this weekend will be one of the biggest highlights, and now there’s more to look forward to!

Nashville, TN (May 9, 2024)—Following a full day of events on Music Row, this Saturday, May 11, attendees at Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, will head out to Berry Hill for the popular, open-house-style Studio Crawl—and now there’s more to look forward to!

One of the Studio Crawl’s highlights will be a visit inside the new immersive mix facilities of GC Pro’s Custom House, but now Focusrite and ADAM Audio have partnered with GCPro for an evening of food, drinks and interactive audio demos there (plus a contest to win a complete studio overhaul)!

There will be BBQ from Martin’s and cold drinks provided for those who come by, and best of all, they’ll hold four 40-minute sessions where their group of engineers playback a track they’ve engineered in immersive and answer questions regarding the decisions they made along the way. You’ll hear tracks engineered by Michael Romanowski, Joe Chudyk, J Clark and Rob Burrell!

Focusrite Group Professional Director, Dave Rieley, and the GCPro staff will be available in person to help answer questions and talk you through an audio solution that’s perfect for your workflow. Don’t forget to enter the contest to win a complete studio makeover from Focusrite, ADAM Audio and GCPro!

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes a high-profile keynote conversation with Chuck Ainlay and Michael Cronin, product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios control and live room, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

In the evening, attendees will reconvene at Host Partner Blackbird Studio in the Berry Hill neighborhood, for food, beverages, live music immersive music listening sessions, along with a Studio Crawl featuring food, drink and curated listening sessions at the nearby EAST Iris Studios, GC Pro Custom House, and Vance Powell’s Sputnik Sound.

For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.